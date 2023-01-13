Advertise With Us
UVA doctors discuss COVID-19 case count and new XBB1.5 variant

UVA Medical Center
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID-19 case count at the UVA Medical Center is moderate right now with 33 patients in acute care.

As of Friday January 13, there are 5 patients in the ICU, 1 in Pediatrics, and 1 in the Women’s Center.

Doctor Costi Sifri says we are also seeing a new COVID-19 variant, the XBB1.5 variant, emerge in the states, and it could come to Charlottesville.

“It would appear that the initial emergence of XBB1.5 occurred here in the United States,” Dr. Sifri said. “It’s difficult to say exactly where it started, but it’s certainly where the highest case counts are around the globe.”

He says it’s something to keep in mind ahead of any travel or gathering.

