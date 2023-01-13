Sen. Tim Kaine to visit Roanoke for MLK Jr. Day events

Advertise With Us
Sen. Kaine says he will speak at the MLK Celebration Luncheon with the Roanoke Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference on Saturday.(WHSV)
By Janay Reece
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Senator Tim Kaine will make a stop in Roanoke for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

Sen. Kaine is set to deliver remarks at the MLK Celebration Luncheon with the Roanoke Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference on Saturday.

On Sunday he will attend a church service.

Sen. Kaine says he wants to reflect and talk about the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. but also hear stories about his impact.

”It’s like you know going back to scripture, you go back to things that you’ve maybe read or thought about a couple of times in your life but as circumstances change you look back through King’s life and lessons in new ways,” said Sen. Tim Kaine.

Sen. Kaine will also head to Petersburg on Monday for MLK Day of Service.

