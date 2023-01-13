Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Rain moving out, clearing and breezy

Chilly Saturday, warmer Sunday
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front continues to move east. Rain showers will be ending over the next couple of hours. As high pressure builds in, we’ll see clearing skies and breezy conditions today. A colder and more seasonal forecast will be on tap for the start of the long holiday weekend. However, temperatures will begin to warm Sunday into early next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Showers ending, clearing & breezy, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: around 30

Saturday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 20s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Cloudy, rain, High: upper 50s...Low: upper 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene in Belmont area of Charlottesville
Charlottesville police: shots fired, 1 dead in Belmont neighborhood
Minimum wage increases in Virginia with start of new year
Police on the scene in Belmont neighborhood
Charlottesville police ID victim, make arrest in deadly Belmont shooting
Bridgeport Lane crossing of Rockfish River in Nelson County (FILE)
11-year-old victim named in submerged vehicle incident, search efforts still underway
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Downpours of Rain Tonight. Gusty Winds Through Friday
nbc29 weather at noon
Eye to the sky