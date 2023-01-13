Rain moving out, clearing and breezy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front continues to move east. Rain showers will be ending over the next couple of hours. As high pressure builds in, we’ll see clearing skies and breezy conditions today. A colder and more seasonal forecast will be on tap for the start of the long holiday weekend. However, temperatures will begin to warm Sunday into early next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Showers ending, clearing & breezy, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: around 30

Saturday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 20s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Cloudy, rain, High: upper 50s...Low: upper 30s

