Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Nice holiday weekend

Seasonal Saturday, 50s and 60s next week
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is building in from the west. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions today. A northwest wind will cool temperatures into the 20s and 30s tonight. While Saturday will be more seasonal with high temperatures in the 40s, another nice warming trend will be on tap Sunday into much of next week. Our next chance for rain will be next Tuesday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: around 30

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 20s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Cloudy, rain, High: upper 50s...Low: upper 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene in Belmont area of Charlottesville
Charlottesville police: shots fired, 1 dead in Belmont neighborhood
Minimum wage increases in Virginia with start of new year
Police on the scene in Belmont neighborhood
Charlottesville police ID victim, make arrest in deadly Belmont shooting
Bridgeport Lane crossing of Rockfish River in Nelson County (FILE)
11-year-old victim named in submerged vehicle incident, search efforts still underway
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Rain moving out, clearing and breezy
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM