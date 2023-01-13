Nice holiday weekend
Seasonal Saturday, 50s and 60s next week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is building in from the west. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions today. A northwest wind will cool temperatures into the 20s and 30s tonight. While Saturday will be more seasonal with high temperatures in the 40s, another nice warming trend will be on tap Sunday into much of next week. Our next chance for rain will be next Tuesday. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s
Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: around 30
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 20s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Thursday: Cloudy, rain, High: upper 50s...Low: upper 30s
