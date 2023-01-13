New state money could help stop Albemarle evictions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced more than $2.9 million for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot (VERP) for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities.

One of the recipients was the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, which received $275,000.

The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission says it will work with the Piedmont Housing Alliance to serve the city of Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

The commission says that funding will support an Eviction Case Management Program at the newly created Financial Opportunity Center and Housing Hub, as well as the creation of an eviction prevention case manager position, a second landlord navigator position and an additional court navigator position.

A full list of the 2023 VERP awarded projects can be found here here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.