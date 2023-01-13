Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

New state money could help stop Albemarle evictions

City of Charlottesville
City of Charlottesville(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced more than $2.9 million for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot (VERP) for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities.

One of the recipients was the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, which received $275,000.

The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission says it will work with the Piedmont Housing Alliance to serve the city of Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

The commission says that funding will support an Eviction Case Management Program at the newly created Financial Opportunity Center and Housing Hub, as well as the creation of an eviction prevention case manager position, a second landlord navigator position and an additional court navigator position.

A full list of the 2023 VERP awarded projects can be found here here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene in Belmont area of Charlottesville
Charlottesville police: shots fired, 1 dead in Belmont neighborhood
Minimum wage increases in Virginia with start of new year
Police on the scene in Belmont neighborhood
Charlottesville police ID victim, make arrest in deadly Belmont shooting
Bridgeport Lane crossing of Rockfish River in Nelson County (FILE)
11-year-old victim named in submerged vehicle incident, search efforts still underway
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents

Latest News

Burnley-Moran Elementary School
Name change surveys up for Burnley-Moran and Johnson elementary schools
City Council renews VEO electric scooter permit for Charlottesville
City Council renews VEO electric scooter permit for Charlottesville
Virginia Poultry Federation president speaks on rise in egg prices
Virginia Poultry Federation president speaks on rise in egg prices
Sen. Kaine says he will speak at the MLK Celebration Luncheon with the Roanoke Chapter of the...
Sen. Tim Kaine to visit Roanoke for MLK Jr. Day events