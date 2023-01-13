Advertise With Us
Name change surveys up for Burnley-Moran and Johnson elementary schools

Burnley-Moran Elementary School
By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A survey is now up and running if you would like to weigh in on potential name changes for Burnley-Morgan and Johnson elementaries in Charlottesville.

The survey can be found online on the CCS website. You can vote on names for the two schools or share suggestions for new names.

“We ask whether they think either of the schools needs to be renamed or not, and offer a couple of options that have sort of bubbled up within the committee for them to look at, but if none of those work, there’s a place for them to also give other suggestions,” Beth Baptist with CCS said.

A zoom forum will be held on January 26th, and the public is invited to voice their thoughts about the naming of the two schools.

