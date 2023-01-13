Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

McCarthy invites Biden for Feb. 7 State of the Union speech

President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. It will come as his...
President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. It will come as his administration seeks areas of common interest with the newly empowered GOP while also working to avoid a potentially debilitating default if the two parties can’t come together to raise the debt limit in the coming months.(Adam Schultz / The White House)
By ZEKE MILLER
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address on Feb. 7, the White House said, after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy extended the invitation for him to address a joint session of Congress that day.

It will be Biden’s first address to a divided Congress after Republicans took control of the House this month. It will come as his administration seeks areas of common interest with the newly empowered GOP while also working to avoid a potentially debilitating default if the two parties can’t come together to raise the debt limit in the coming months.

“The new year brings a new Congress, and with it, a responsibility to work towards an economy that is strong, a nation that is safe, a future that is built on freedom, and a government that is accountable,” McCarthy wrote in his invitation to Biden on Friday. “The American people sent us to Washington to deliver a new direction for the country, to find common ground, and to debate their priorities.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden accepted McCarthy’s “kind invitation” and looks forward to delivering the speech.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene in Belmont area of Charlottesville
Charlottesville police: shots fired, 1 dead in Belmont neighborhood
Minimum wage increases in Virginia with start of new year
Police on the scene in Belmont neighborhood
Charlottesville police ID victim, make arrest in deadly Belmont shooting
Bridgeport Lane crossing of Rockfish River in Nelson County (FILE)
11-year-old victim named in submerged vehicle incident, search efforts still underway
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents

Latest News

FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets with Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime...
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office on...
Biden, Kishida discuss Japan ‘stepping up’ security
Drone video shows tornado damage in Selma, Alabama, after a tornado strike on Thursday.
Rescuers seek survivors after storms kill 9 across South
Robbie Bachman's death was announced on social media Thursday by his brother and bandmate,...
Robbie Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive dies at 69
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctors discuss COVID-19 case count and new XBB1.5 variant