Greene County votes to refund portion of 2022 personal property taxes

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County supervisors have voted to refund some of last year’s personal property taxes.

The money comes from a surplus collected due to the increased value of used vehicles.

The Board of Supervisors approved the ordinance and approved the amount to be refunded.

“That’s where the $1.7 million going back to the Greene County citizens came from. It is really a matter of paying back funds that superseded what was budgeted for in the Greene County budget for the last fiscal year,” Neil Williamson with the Free Enterprise Forum said.

Most people in Greene can expect a refund sometime in February.

