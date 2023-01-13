Downpours of Rain Tonight. Gusty Winds Through Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain tonight with some heavier downpours, at times. In addition, gusty winds and a few rumbles of thunder early. Rain out ahead of an approaching cold front, which will sweep across the region into early Friday morning. Rainfall of a half upwards to one inch expected. Behind this front, drier, breezy and cooler conditions for Friday and Saturday.

Dry conditions expected for the MLK Holiday weekend. The next storm system to approach Tuesday, bringing the next chance for rain. Temperatures still trending above average for next week.

Tonight: Rain, heavier downpours and some gusty winds. Few rumbles of thunder possible early. Showers taper before daybreak. Lows 40s.

Friday: Clearing, blusterly wind. Gusts over 20 mph. Highs in the 40s for the Shenandoah Valley to the lower 50s across Central Virginia. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Saturday: Turning mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows low to mid 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Monday: Martin Luther King Jr. Day - Sun and clouds. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows 35-40.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, mainly AM showers, mild. Highs upper 50s to around 60. Lows low 40s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low 40s.

Thursday: Cloudy, mild, showers likely. Highs upper 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.