Bicyclist struck in fatal crash on Ivy Road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are investigating a crash that killed a bicyclist on Thursday, January 12.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Ivy Road, near Alderman Road.

Investigators say the cyclist was wearing dark clothing, no helmet, and did not have lights installed on the bike.

The unnamed victim was hit by a car and succumbed to their injuries at UVA Medical Center.

The crash is under investigation and so far, no charges have been filed.

