Albemarle High School robotics team preparing to host tournament this weekend

This is just one of the robots that the students have built this school year.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle High School is hosting a robotics tournament with over 40 teams coming from all over Virginia and Maryland.

“I’m actually really excited that we’re going to be hosting it here at AHS for the first time. It’s really exciting for us, we’ve never done it before, my team’s the host team,” AHS Robotics Club Captain Anna Rosner said.

Since the beginning of the school year, students have been building their own tournament-ready robots.

“It’s a complete journey to watch young people figure out problems and go through their ups and downs as teenagers and then also just ups and downs of trying to work together and build a robot,” Robotics Club Advisor Trey Barlow said.

Besides building robots and competing, the club also reaches out to younger kids to encourage them to learn about STEM.

“As an Asian woman myself, I believe in being able to serve underserved communities who are usually ignored when it comes to robotics. Robotics is a male dominated field, so I really am really passionate about increasing girls awareness and education of STEM,” Sophomore Claire Ke said.

No matter the results from this weekend’s competition, the team says it would love to host again.

