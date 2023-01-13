As Albemarle County property reassessments increase, questions circle around future tax rate

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s property reassessments have increased by an average of 13.5%. Your house is probably worth more, but your tax bill may reflect it.

“The assessment is based on 2022 and our value home values, no surprise, went up that last year,” Board of Supervisors Member Bea Lapisto-Kirtley said.

The values went up by a lot- anywhere between 11% and 28% depending on your neighborhood and your house.

“Some homes will experience more, some homes will experience less, like I said, depending on the condition of the home and the value of the home, and, you know, the the amenities that it has,” LaPisto-Kirtley said.

Now, whether or not to adjust the tax rate down to keep people from being hit with much larger bills is up to the Board of Supervisors.

“If the real property tax rate for 2023 remains what it was last year, most taxpayers would see an increase in in their property tax bills this year. Again, that’s all speculative and will be worked out through the budget process heading into the latter part of this winter,” County Executive Emily Kilroy said.

The county administrator will present a proposed rate next month, but nobody is talking about a number yet.

“That would be very dangerous for us to speculate at this time because we don’t have the complete information. We need to have the complete information to know what we’re going to do, which way we’re going to go,” LaPisto-Kirtley said.

Ultimately, supervisors will decide on the rate and spending plans, balancing what the county wants and what voters are going to be asked to pay.

“Tax bills are obviously generated off of a combination of the value of a property and our real property tax rate. The real property tax rate is a key part of the board’s annual budget process, and that doesn’t kick off until February 22, when the county executive will give his recommended budget to the Board of Supervisors,” Kilroy said.

The county will start mailing out the assessments on January 20 and they will be available online on January 21.

