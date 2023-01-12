Woodbrook Elementary holding annual Miles for Martin walk to honor MLK

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Woodbrook Elementary students are marking Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with their annual Miles for Martin walk.

After years of being virtual, the event is back in person with students helping to organize. This year it is also a fundraiser to further the school’s diversity hiring goals and support the African American Teaching Fellowship.

“It’s a time for us to pause and reflect, and remember Martin Luther King Jr. in the peaceful way that he taught us all to come out and speak on behalf of something that you believe in,” Woodbrook Elementary Principal Kristen Williams said.

Part of Woodbrook’s diversity hiring efforts include the African American Teaching Fellowship, which brings minority teachers into schools. Woodbrook fourth grade teacher Marquell Woodson is part of the fellowship.

“I think Dr. King would be very excited to see something like this going on in the world that we live in today. We are still continuing to try to make a difference in the world that we live in,” Woodson said.

The fellowship emphasizes the importance teaching diversity to students and hiring teachers of color.

“How awesome is it that we can learn from individuals who had different backgrounds than ours, expand our horizons, and now we can have that reflected in our teaching faculty,” AATF Executive Director Tamara Dias said.

Fifth grade students like Haylea Cross and Emir Luna are taking on much of the responsibility organizing the walk.

“I feel really good about Woodbrook because I feel culturally accepted, so I just really like how we’re doing this, and it just feels really good to accept yourself,” Cross said.

“We challenge you represent the presenting peace. Dr. Martha King Jr. once said, ‘If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run the mark, if you can’t walk, then crawl. But by all means, keep moving,’ Luna said.

The walk is open to the community on Monday, January 16.

