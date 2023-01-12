Advertise With Us
Virginia Poultry Federation president speaks on rise in egg prices

Eggs in grocery store
Eggs in grocery store(NBC15)
By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In recent months, egg prices have risen quite a bit. The high prices you’re seeing at the grocery store really boil down to a few different factors.

“Feed prices are high, fuel, labor costs, and this is nothing really unique to the egg industry. It’s kind of across the economy,” Virginia Poultry Federation President Hobey Bauhan said.

Bauhan says the bird flu outbreak is also driving egg prices up.

“The United States has experienced an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza over the past year that has impacted about 40 million laying hens across the country. Fortunately, we have not had high pathogenic avian influenza in commercial flocks in Virginia,” he said.

Bauhan says that veterinarians are working hard with the United States Department of Agriculture to get the bird flu under control.

“Going forward, hopefully the avian influenza outbreak will be subsiding. The poultry industry is working very hard with state veterinarians as well as the United States Department of Agriculture to implement preventative measures and to respond effectively to it.”

Even with the high prices, Bauhan says eggs are still a great value and a healthy source of protein for any meal of the day.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

