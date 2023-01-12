UVA Health makes Alzheimer’s research breakthrough

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it is one step closer to better understanding Alzheimer’s and finding ways to cure it in the future.

UVA scientists mapped toxic protein spreading throughout the brain of an Alzheimer’s patient. These findings are aimed at discovering Alzheimer’s in patients through blood tests in earlier stages.

“The problem is we still don’t have the drugs and or lifestyle adjustments that would be required to prevent onset of symptoms, but we’ve got one of the two pieces of the puzzle in place, and that’s the early diagnostics,” UVA Professor of Cell Biology and Neuroscience George Bloom said.

One in nine people over the age of 65 are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

