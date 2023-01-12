Advertise With Us
Thursday Night Rain, Gusty Winds. Clearing Skies, Drier and Blustery Friday

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Few showers tapering off early tonight. Watching Thursday evening and night, for a line of more widespread rain, some gusty winds and perhaps some rumbles of thunder. This in association of an approaching cold front, which will sweep across the region into early Friday morning. Currently, rain amounts of a half to one inch. Behind this front, drier, breezy and cooler conditions for Friday and Saturday.

Dry conditions expected for the MLK Holiday weekend. The next storm system to approach Tuesday, bringing the next chance for rain. Temperatures still trending above average for next week.

Tonight: Showers ending, cloudy, patchy fog. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower around during the day. Highs in the low to mid 50s. The most widespread round of rain will arrive after sunset through late evening from west to east. Rain exits after midnight. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday: Clearing, blustery wind. Highs in the 40s for the Shenandoah Valley to the lower 50s across Central Virginia. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows low to mid 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Monday: Martin Luther King Jr. Day - Sun and clouds. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows 35-40.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, mainly AM showers, mild. Highs upper 50s to around 60. Lows low 40s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs upper 50s to low 60s.

