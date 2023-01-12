Pediatrician gives advice on keeping kids healthy as they head back to school

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As students head back to school after the winter break, a pediatrician in Charlottesville is reminding parents of the importance of keeping kids home when they are sick.

“Leading up to the holiday break, we were busier than I can ever remember, having a very challenging time getting everybody seen and talked to,” Doctor Paige Perriello with Pediatrics Associates of Charlottesville said.

As school gets underway, Dr. Perriello expects the next few weeks to be pretty challenging.

“We still have a huge volume of respiratory illness in our community. People are calling it the tripledemic. It’s a lot of flu, COVID, and RSV, and this caused right before the holiday break, a huge number of absences and an impact on schools,” Dr. Perriello said.

Experts say to keep your kid home if they are sick, wash your hands, and get vaccinated.

“Never forget that it’s not too late to get your flu shot and your COVID bivalent booster,” Dr. Perriello said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.