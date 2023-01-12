Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a cloudy start. Temperatures are trending milder than yesterday morning. A stray shower may develop later this afternoon. Meanwhile, as the cold front gets closer, rain chances will quickly increase tonight. There will also be a chance for thunder, and a period of gusty wind as the front advances across the region. Skies will clear Friday, setting the stage for a pleasant holiday weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy, stray late afternoon shower, High: around 50

Tonight: Cloudy, rain, wind & thunder, Low: mid 40s

Friday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s...Low: around 30

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: around 50...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 40s

