Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Eye to the sky

Late day rain, clearing tomorrow
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Cloudy skies will remain with us for the rest of the day. A few stray showers may develop late this afternoon. As the cold front gets closer to the region, our rain chances will increase tonight. Some of the rain will be steady at times, with increasing wind. While no severe weather is expected, a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Once the front moves through, skies will begin to clear Friday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy, stray late afternoon shower, High: around 50

Tonight: Rain, wind, & rumbles of thunder, Low: around 50

Friday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s...Low: around 30

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 40s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene in Belmont area of Charlottesville
Charlottesville police: shots fired, 1 dead in Belmont neighborhood
Bridgeport Lane crossing of Rockfish River in Nelson County (FILE)
11-year-old victim named in submerged vehicle incident, search efforts still underway
Minimum wage increases in Virginia with start of new year
Police on the scene in Belmont neighborhood
Charlottesville police ID victim, make arrest in deadly Belmont shooting
Scene along McCormick Road
Police charge Banco man in UVA Grounds burglary investigation

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
Grab the umbrella
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Thursday Night Rain, Gusty Winds. Clearing Skies, Drier and Blustery Friday