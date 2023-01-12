Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Cloudy skies will remain with us for the rest of the day. A few stray showers may develop late this afternoon. As the cold front gets closer to the region, our rain chances will increase tonight. Some of the rain will be steady at times, with increasing wind. While no severe weather is expected, a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Once the front moves through, skies will begin to clear Friday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy, stray late afternoon shower, High: around 50

Tonight: Rain, wind, & rumbles of thunder, Low: around 50

Friday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s...Low: around 30

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 40s

