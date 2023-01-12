Advertise With Us
City Council renews VEO electric scooter permit for Charlottesville

VEO Scooter
VEO Scooter
By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council has taken action to allow VEO to keep its scooters on the streets and all over the sidewalks.

Council has extended the scooter company’s dockless mobility permit. Right now, it’s the only company that’s got one in town.

“If you want to operate scooters on our streets, you got to get a permit to do it. There are some restrictions on the number of scooters that you can have, you have to pay the city in terms of fees, and right now we only have one vendor that has that dockless mobility permit,” Transportation Planning Manager Ben Chambers said.

To keep its scooters on the streets, the company must renew its permit annually.

