Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Chris Long Foundation EdZone essential supply closets placed in all 6 Charlottesville City Schools

EdZone Closet
EdZone Closet(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Chris Long Foundation’s EdZone closets have now been placed in all six Charlottesville City schools.

The closets are filled with essential items students might need such as toothpaste, socks, shampoo and more.

With many students lacking basic toiletries and supplies, the foundation says it wants to provide kids with items to help them succeed in their education.

“We know that we all need these items, to walk into our school or our office or a social occasion, feeling confident and comfortable, and kids are no different. I think it’s something that everybody is really hooking into,” Chris Long Foundation Executive Director Nancy Hopkins said.

Students are also able to get the items delivered to their homes if needed.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene in Belmont area of Charlottesville
Charlottesville police: shots fired, 1 dead in Belmont neighborhood
Bridgeport Lane crossing of Rockfish River in Nelson County (FILE)
11-year-old victim named in submerged vehicle incident, search efforts still underway
Minimum wage increases in Virginia with start of new year
Police on the scene in Belmont neighborhood
Charlottesville police ID victim, make arrest in deadly Belmont shooting
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents

Latest News

VEO Scooter
City Council renews VEO electric scooter permit for Charlottesville
Albemarle County Office Building
Albemarle County 2023 Tax Reassessment full breakdown
(FILE)
Pediatrician gives advice on keeping kids healthy as they head back to school
UPDATE: Plane crash located, one fatality confirmed by Rockingham Co. Sheriff
Plane crash located, one fatality confirmed by Rockingham Co. Sheriff