Chris Long Foundation EdZone essential supply closets placed in all 6 Charlottesville City Schools

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Chris Long Foundation’s EdZone closets have now been placed in all six Charlottesville City schools.

The closets are filled with essential items students might need such as toothpaste, socks, shampoo and more.

With many students lacking basic toiletries and supplies, the foundation says it wants to provide kids with items to help them succeed in their education.

“We know that we all need these items, to walk into our school or our office or a social occasion, feeling confident and comfortable, and kids are no different. I think it’s something that everybody is really hooking into,” Chris Long Foundation Executive Director Nancy Hopkins said.

Students are also able to get the items delivered to their homes if needed.

