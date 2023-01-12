Azalea Springs housing plans raise concerns after being narrowly approved by City Council

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new development causing a lot of talk is coming to Charlottesville’s Fry’s Spring neighborhood. Charlottesville City Council narrowly approved a key waiver that was needed for construction to begin, but not everyone agrees with the decision.

Nomi Dave lives next to what will soon be the Azalea Springs housing development. It will bring 47 houses with two affordable units.

“This development and the plans they have are going to make Azalea Park and the stream itself more or less a dead space,” Dave said. “It’s going to increase crowding and it’s not doing anything to resolve the problems of affordable housing in the city, so to me it’s incomprehensible that the city would approve this plan.”

The Charlottesville Tree Commission also has concerns over the development.

“The stormwater management benefits, the shading the wildlife, the wildlife corridor benefits are just tremendous in this stance, so it’d be just a horrendous loss,” Forest Consultant Keith Pitchfork said.

Councilor and Mayor Lloyd Snook says that by right, land owners are legally able to develop about 90% of their land.

“They’re sort of in the driver’s seat at that point because they have the rights that were given to them by city council 100 years ago, and we can’t change some of that,” Snook said.

The other 10% of the land sits on a “critical slope,” meaning it’s something the city needs to grant permission to build on.

Developer Stanley Martin approached council with an offer: if it approves the critical slope waiver, Stanley Martin says it will keep almost double the current number of trees and include a half-acre public park.

In spite of the offer, the Tree Commission still wanted the city to deny waiver.

“We think they got it completely wrong on this one. We think that trees and development can coexist. Doesn’t have to be one or the other,” Peggy Van Yahres with the Tree Commission said.

The City Council has the final say however, and approved the waiver 3 to 2.

“It was not an option for us to say, ‘No. No building at all. Preserve all of those trees,’ I would love it if we could. The only way we could would be to buy that property and preserve it as a park, and if we’re not able to or willing to do that, then we kind of have to let the developers exercise their property rights,” Snook said.

Councilor Michael Payne feels differently on the matter. He voted against approving the waiver even though the developers claimed this would lead to worse environmental impact.

“I just questioned whether that would really be the situation, given that they’ve owned it for so many years and haven’t built anything, the difficulty of the site, you would need to develop if you couldn’t disturb those critical slopes.”

Despite the development getting the go ahead, neighbors are still voicing their frustration.

“I don’t understand why the city is so much hostage as developers and why there isn’t tighter regulation? Why did it get to be that situation in the first place?” Dave said.

Stanley Martin told NBC29 it will not comment ongoing projects.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.