Albemarle County Public Schools considering return of School Resource Officers

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Public Schools dropped student resource officers a number of years ago in favor of a different approach: student safety coaches. A number of parents have disagreed with the move, pointing to a series of issues inside the schools. Now, student resource officers are back in the conversation.

“The school board voted a number of years ago to end the SRO program and are through three high schools and some of our middle schools,” ACPS spokesperson Phil Giaramita said. “[The safety coaches’] primary responsibility is to work with building relationships and trust with students supporting students that their needs.”

The safety coaches have not been satisfactory for some parents who point to social media posts saying that things have ‘gotten out of hand,’ especially at the high school level.

“We have heard from parents about adding SROs back to schools, so there are some parents in the community that have that have asked about that. There are some parents in the community who also are not in support,” Giaramita said.

ACPS Superintendent Matt Haas is working with the Albemarle County Police Department to figure out how a new school SRO model could work, as well as with the school board to find a way to pay for it.

“They may have some questions, and they’ll make a decision at some point later in the spring as to whether the budget would be important,” Haas said.

