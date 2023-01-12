Albemarle County 2023 Tax Reassessment full breakdown

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County announced that the 2023 annual reassessment process is complete. On January 20, notices will be mailed to taxpayers. The 2023 assessment data will also be available online through the County’s GIS-Web beginning January 21.

The County’s total tax base increased by 13.46% over the 2022 year-end tax base due to the reassessment. The 2023 residential assessment changes are the result of appreciation in the housing market. The 2023 commercial assessments have returned to, or exceed, pre-pandemic levels.

Individual neighborhoods and sections of the County change at different rates and assessments of individual properties will vary from the average change for the County overall. The Assessor’s office completed detailed reviews of thousands of properties in preparation for this reassessment.

Overall, taxable assessment changes by property type for 2023 are:

· Urban Residential (County Water & Sewer): +12.73%

· Residential up to 20 acres: +11.31%

· Rural (20 to 99.99 acres): +12.15%

· Rural (100 acres and over): +13.52%

· Commercial Properties: +15.47%

· Multi-Family: +28.20%

Average annual reassessment changes by magisterial district are:

· Rio: +13.99%

· Jack Jouett: +14.23%

· Rivanna: +15.64%

· Samuel Miller: +11.49%

· Scottsville: +13.52%

· Town of Scottsville: +11.29%

· White Hall: +12.30%

The first half 2023 real estate tax bills that are mailed in May will be based on the 2023 reassessment value and the 2023 tax rate that will be adopted by the Board of Supervisors in May.

Please direct any questions regarding the new assessment notice to the Office of the County Assessor by calling 434-296-5856.

Appeals:

There are two appeals processes, an administrative review and Board of Equalization appeal. It is recommended that property owners contact the Assessor’s office first to find out information about their assessment. Then, if necessary, the administrative review process can be initiated online by filing the Administrative Review form by February 28. The Board of Equalization appeal can be filed by contacting the assessor’s office for an application that must be submitted by March 30, or 30 days after the results of an Administrative Review, whichever is later.

Use Value Taxation Program:

The Assessor’s Office will accept applications for qualifying properties to enter the Use Value Tax Deferral Program, with the $125 application fee, through April 20. A new application is required for each parcel to enroll in the program. The application fee is non-refundable, so contact the Assessor’s Office to determine a property’s eligibility.

