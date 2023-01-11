Advertise With Us
Virginia Institute of Autism and St. Vincent’s Home merging and expanding services

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Institute of Autism in Charlottesville and St. Vincent’s Home in Roanoke are merging.

“They [SVH] have schools and adult programs hubbed [sic] in Roanoke, Lynchburg, and Lexington,” VIA President & CEO Ethan Long said. “We, of course, are here in Charlottesville, and so we’re coming together to share our expertise, share our resources.”

Now united, the two nonprofits aim to expand and improve their services.

“We feel like we’re going to be stronger, and so our programs will get to assist each other, we’ll be able to collaborate more additional professional development opportunities,” Long said.

VIA will now have more than two dozen localities in the commonwealth. The organization will serve more than 200 students, 175 families, and 100 adult clients.

“By getting bigger in serving multiple communities, we are touching more families’ lives, and we’re going to be able to help change the system to improve it for everybody that has autism and related developmental disabilities in the state,” Long said.

VIA says the merger will not involve any layoffs.

