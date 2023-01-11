Advertise With Us
UVA Health working with three health centers to expand access to cancer screenings

UVA Cancer Center
UVA Cancer Center(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is working with three community partners to expand access to cancer screenings across Virginia.

Central Virginia Health Services, Tri-Area Community Health and Blue Ridge Medical Center are receiving federal funding to improve equity in cancer screenings.

Along with UVA Health’s help, these health centers will work to provide easier access to breast and colorectal cancer screenings, raise awareness and share best practices for improving screening rates.

“These lucky three received funding from HERSA to do this so we have a concerted effort to try some new things and to use some evidence based programs that we know work in other settings,” UVA Cancer Center Associate Director of Community Outreach and Engagement Wendy Cohn said. “Things like helping to identify people who are not up to date with their screening and reaching out to them and trying to understand the barriers that they face in getting screened.”

The grant process has already begun and UVA Health expects the community to see some of the efforts within the next three months.

