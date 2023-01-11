Advertise With Us
UVA Health expert: We may be past peak of tripledemic

Dr. Taison Bell
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Holiday gatherings could result in an increase in respiratory viruses, but an expert at UVA Health say we may almost be past the peak of the tripledemic.

Doctor Taison Bell says that it looks like we just hit for the flu and RSV, but he says the flu has the potential to come in a second wave, like in years past.

Dr. Bell says that COVID-19 is a bit trickier to analyze, especially with the rise of a new sub variant.

“The combination of the three, you know, regardless of what the trends are doing nationally, or maybe even, you know, in your community, I still think that there’s a lot of respiratory viruses circulating around right now,” the doctor said.

He says that hospitalizations are starting to rise in places like New York due to the new sub variant, and the commonwealth could similarly see an increase as holiday travelers return home.

