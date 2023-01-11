Study: Dramatic rise expected in diabetes in children

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to the SEARCH for Diabetes in Youth study, diabetes in children are projected to increase dramatically in the next 40 years.

“This has been going on for a long time,” Doctor Eliza Holland with UVA Children’s Hospital said.

Dr. Holland says childhood obesity has always been a problem, but it spiked during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s a study that was published last year; One cites 77% increase in Type 2 diabetes in children from the pre-pandemic year to the first year of the pandemic. So, already in one year, a 77% increase,” the doctor said.

The study from Search for Diabetes in Youth predicts a nearly 700% increase in Type 2 diabetes, and 65% increase in Type 1 diabetes for children.

“Type 2 diabetes is seen much more in people who are overweight. It’s very strongly correlated with obesity,” Dr. Holland said. “People who are African American or Hispanic or Native Americans are at higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. But really, anyone who is overweight is at risk regardless of your race or ethnic background.”

She says parents must make changes to help decrease childhood obesity.

“Cutting out sugar drinks is a really easy way to cut out calories. Try to increase the fruits and vegetables that you’re eating. Eat together as a family,” Dr. Holland said. “Get the whole family trying to get at least an hour of exercise a day. And it doesn’t have to be an hour all at once, tt can be 10 or 15 minutes walking the dog or walking around the block.”

