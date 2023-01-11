Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Start-up company to create 31 jobs in Albemarle County

(FILE)
(FILE)(Source: Canva)
By NBC29
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A company called PS-Fertility, Inc. is coming to Albemarle County and plans to create 31 jobs with it.

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday, January 11, that this life sciences start-up will commercialize male fertility technology developed at the University of Virginia.

“We are proud that this technology developed at one of our leading universities will have positive ripple effects on the life sciences industry in the commonwealth,” the governor said in Thursday’s news release.

PS-Fertility is expected to lease space on Vision Lane, off Fifth Street Extended.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene in Belmont area of Charlottesville
Charlottesville police: shots fired, 1 dead in Belmont neighborhood
Bridgeport Lane crossing of Rockfish River in Nelson County (FILE)
11-year-old victim named in submerged vehicle incident, search efforts still underway
Minimum wage increases in Virginia with start of new year
Police on the scene in Belmont neighborhood
Charlottesville police ID victim, make arrest in deadly Belmont shooting
(FILE)
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays

Latest News

Virginia Institute of Autism and St. Vincent’s Home merging and expanding services
Dr. Taison Bell
UVA Health expert: We may be past peak of tripledemic
UVA Cancer Center
UVA Health working with three health centers to expand access to cancer screenings
The Charlottesville, UVA, Albemarle County ECC
Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle ECC making it easier to share info with first responders