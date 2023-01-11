Advertise With Us
Senator Tim Kaine says 2023 is going to be a challenging year for legislators

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (FILE)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine is preparing for the 118th Congress, which is already off to a rocky start.

Sen. Kaine is back in Washington, D.C., working on his legislative plans. The Democrat says good bipartisan legislation was done last year, but like the General Assembly session in Richmond, party lines will be a stumbling block.

“We use the early part of January to do planning for the year, and it’s going to be an important year, challenging year. The activities in the House last week, showing the difficulty in selecting the speaker, are likely to make things a little bit challenging,” Sen. Kaine said.

Sen. Kaine says he is prioritizing some of the same things he did last year. This includes gun safety and infrastructure.

