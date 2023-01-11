PVCC holds ceremony for its new Advanced Technology Center

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College is celebrating a new center set to open next year.

PVCC held a beam signing ceremony Tuesday, January 10, for its new Advanced Technology Center. The community college says this center will give students the skills they need to walk right into well-paying jobs, and give companies the candidates they need.

“There will be so many new programs there. We’ll be able to prepare students for jobs of today and jobs of the future, and also provide the students with support services they need to complete what they start,” PVCC President Jean Runyon said. “This is a chance to bring some of our current programs to new facilities, and it also gives us a chance to build new programs to really respond to the needs of our businesses and communities and advanced manufacturing and Information Technology Services.”

Pres. Runyon says the new building represents many things for the community college: “For me, a building is much more than just a building; it’s really about the lives of the students that are changed, and how we can contribute to strong communities because of a new facility.”

The new center is set to open in January 2024.

