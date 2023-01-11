Advertise With Us
Mostly cloudy and chilly

Milder with rain Thursday
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Bundle up ! We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures today. Clouds will increase tonight, keeping temperatures in the middle 30s. Meanwhile, an approaching cold front will bring rain to the region later Thursday. Up to an inch of rain will be possible. Skies will clear Friday, setting the stage for a nice holiday weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & chilly, High: mid 40s

Tonight: Cloudy, not as cold, Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Cloudy, pm rain, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: mid 50s...Low: around 40

