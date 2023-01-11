Mostly cloudy and chilly
Milder with rain Thursday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Bundle up ! We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures today. Clouds will increase tonight, keeping temperatures in the middle 30s. Meanwhile, an approaching cold front will bring rain to the region later Thursday. Up to an inch of rain will be possible. Skies will clear Friday, setting the stage for a nice holiday weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy & chilly, High: mid 40s
Tonight: Cloudy, not as cold, Low: mid 30s
Thursday: Cloudy, pm rain, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s
Friday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: mid 50s...Low: around 40
