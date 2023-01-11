Advertise With Us
More Clouds, Seasonable Wednesday. Rain Arrives Later Thursday

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More clouds Wednesday with seasonable temperatures back in the 40s to near 50. Tracking the next storm system and cold front, which will approach the region later Thursday. Rain expected Thursday evening into early Friday morning. Currently, rain amounts of a half to upwards to one inch. Behind this front, drier and cooler conditions for Friday and Saturday.

Dry conditions expected for the MLK Holiday weekend. The next storm system to approach Tuesday, bringing the next chance for rain. Temperatures still trending above average for next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Lows 20s to near 30.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to near 50. Lows low to mid 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Late day rain arrives. The most widespread rain at night. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows mid 40s.

Friday: Early rain exits. Drying and breezy. Highs in the 40s for the Shenandoah Valley to the lower 50s across Central Virginia. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the 40s. Lows upper 20s to near 30.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Monday: Martin Luther King Jr. Day - Sun and clouds. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, mild, showers. Highs low to mid 50s.

