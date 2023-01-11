Inc. & Go Study: Pros and cons related to overworking

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new study from Inc. & Go says 95% of employees feel external pressure to overwork.

The company says it conducted this research to understand how often employees are faced with working overtime, the reasons behind it, and its impact on the individual.

The company’s founder, Andrey Doichev, is from Germany. He says he has seen the difference between European and American work culture.

“The U.S. people are more focused on career growth, on making sure to have a path forward in life and career. Germany, in Europe as a whole, people are not weighing career growth as highly on their list of priorities. There’s definitely a huge difference,” he said.

The study suggests a majority of American employees don’t believe excessive dedication to work is a negative thing.

“Fifty-two percent of workers have been overworking, actually adds value to their life, and to increase their life satisfaction,” Doichev said. “First, they develop personal skills, especially if they’re newer employee or a younger employee, They can, of course, learn a huge amount in there first and second career. Second, increased earnings benefits. Third is improved career growth.”

Inc. & Go’s study also found 48% of employees feel overworked several times per week, and nearly 70% of supervisors downplayed or dismissed their employees’ concerns.

“They’re chronically being asked to work more hours than they thought they have to, and this is definitely a big issue a lot of the time,” Doichev said.

Doichev did offer some tips for employers to help create better work-life balance: “Showing adequate recovery time, especially in cases of high intensity or high-pressure work, or work does come up unexpectedly. Creating processes and systems that ensures efficient work, so that folks can get done their work at reasonable hours.”

