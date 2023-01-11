Dry For Now, Timing Gusty Downpours

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More clouds on this Wednesday. Temperatures near average for January. Tracking a warm front moving over the region this evening. It may produce a few sprinkles or brief light shower. The stronger cold front arrives Thursday evening!

A gusty line of showers, downpours and perhaps a rumble of thunder will arrive from the west Thursday evening. The overall severe weather risk at this time is off to the southwest of the region. A half inch to an inch of rainfall expected Thursday night.

Breezy and drying out Friday. Cooler Saturday. Temperatures go back above average next week with additional rain chances.

Wednesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

Wednesday night: Evening passing shower possible. Otherwise, cloudy and not as cold. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower around during the day. Highs in the low to mid 50s. The most widespread round of rain will arrive after sunset through late evening from west to east. Rain exits after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny, blustery winds with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday: Cooler under a partly sunny sky. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the frosty 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with mainly rain showers in the morning. Highs near 60 degrees.

