Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville’s Justin Taylor flourishing with Syracuse in freshman year

Justin Taylor
Justin Taylor(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This past weekend was a homecoming of sorts for former St. Anne’s-Belfield basketball star Justin Taylor. The Charlottesville native is in his freshman year with the Syracuse basketball team.

Taylor was a highly-recruited player coming out of STAB. The 6′6″ shooting guard had offers from many big-time programs, including UVA and Virginia Tech, but went with Syracuse.

His college career is off to a great start, and appears to be a perfect fit for The Orange.

Taylor’s trip back home saw him playing against a lot of Cavaliers that he played pickup ball with for years.

“It was exciting coming back,” Taylor said. “Have a lot of family and friends, people who have helped me get to this spot, so it was fun coming back.”

Even Head Coach Tony Bennett was glad to see the hometown kid, offering a pregame handshake and wishing Taylor well.

Taylor has earned an average 17 minutes of playing time off the bench.

“Proving myself in practice, shooting the ball with confidence, rebounding, doing everything I can to help the team win,” he said.

He is also averaging about 5 points per game for Jim Boeheim.

“He’ll evolve into a reallly good two guard for us. He can shoot it, put it on the floor, makes good decisions, really good under game pressure,” Boeheim said.

Taylor really got noticed during his sophomore year at STAB. His junior year was canceled because of COVID-19, but Taylor kept working on his game with his coach.

“During the COVID year I saw Justin more than any player,” the coach said. “He’s been doing workouts since he was 12 years old. Just seeing him go from an elementary school kid to high school to now, the physical maturity, developing the parts of his game that were supposed to be weaknesses when he was younger to know playing in the premier stage in the country.”

Taylor says Syracuse is the best fit for him.

“It’s been incredible, I can’t imagine being anywhere else. The relationships I’ve built here with the coaching staff, the playing style, it’s been a perfect fit for me. Ups and downs during my freshman year but I’m enjoying it,” he said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene in Belmont area of Charlottesville
Charlottesville police: shots fired, 1 dead in Belmont neighborhood
Bridgeport Lane crossing of Rockfish River in Nelson County (FILE)
11-year-old victim named in submerged vehicle incident, search efforts still underway
Minimum wage increases in Virginia with start of new year
Police on the scene in Belmont neighborhood
Charlottesville police ID victim, make arrest in deadly Belmont shooting
(FILE)
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays

Latest News

Bennett becomes UVa's all-time winningest coach
Tony Bennett sets UVa all-time wins mark, Virginia beats Syracuse 73-66
WAHS dominates CHS in the second half
High school basketball scores & highlights, Jan. 6th
Tony Bennett on the verge of surpassing record for most wins as UVA head coach
Bennett Almost Record
Bennett Almost Record