Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle ECC making it easier to share info with first responders

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Emergency Communications Center is making sure first responders have all the information they need if the worst happens and there is an emergency, but no one is there.

The ECC has two different options for people to make sure they can be contacted in case of an emergency.

The first is for businesses - it’s a keyholder contact information database.

“This is information that business owners or operators can submit to us, if they have a business that may be vacant after hours. It allows us to maintain their contact information so that if needed, a first responder may contact them more readily or quickly if an emergency happens at their business when no one’s there,” ECC Deputy Director of Support Services Josh Powell said.

The other service is for people’s homes in the area.

“That would be anything that a community member would feel that would be important for us to know. So, it could be information about how to get to their property, it could be information about the health status of someone who resides at that address,” Powell said.

For both, you go to the ECC website and fill out the form.

“That information is available in our CAD system, and so it is recorded, it’s available on the screen, and it’s also available upon request if a responding officer radios into the ECC and asks for it,” Powell said.

