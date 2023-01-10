Advertise With Us
Virginia wine industry feeling the impact of inflation

The Bottle House, Charlottesville
The Bottle House, Charlottesville(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - From labor costs to supply chain issues, Virginia vineyards say it isn’t easy getting wine into a bottle and onto a shelf.

“We have supply chain disruptions, just like everybody else, and bottles is one of them,” DuCard Vineyards Owner Scott Elliff said.

Elliff says that even labels are hard to get right now.

“The labor and the cost of electricity for heating the tasting room, and you know, it goes down the line. So, if it was just one or two items, then it’s a percentage on a percentage, and it doesn’t matter very much, but when the whole water level of costs is going up for you, then yeah, we struggle with how much to raise prices,” Elliff said.

Bottle House Managing Partner Louie Cornay says price increases are becoming part of business as usual.

“The prices are going up. I mean, almost every time I get an order in, there’s a price increase on things from beer to ciders, it’s just across the board,” Cornay said. “When inflation hits, people tend to buy the less expensive wines, so luckily we have a range of wines from $9 up to $2500, so I can cover that lower end side.”

“The good thing is that we’ve got a lot of really good quality products, so I think people recognize that and ultimately are willing to pay for it,” Elliff said.

