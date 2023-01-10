Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Three Notch’d Brewery looks to expand

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three Notch’d is looking to expand from a microbrewery to a small brewery.

While it may not sound like a big change, it needs a special use permit from the city to do so. The permit will allow Three Notch’d to increase production from 15,000 barrels a year to 30,000.

“We’re getting to the point that we’re on the cusp of what we are allowed to do by the zoning laws and we’ve always had the conversation with the city about at some point needing to do this in the future, and business has gotten us to the point where we need some extra capacity,” Three Notch’d President Scott Roth said.

The brewery building itself will not be expanding, only the production. The request will go before the Charlottesville Planning Commission Tuesday evening, Jan 10.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene in Belmont area of Charlottesville
Charlottesville police: shots fired, 1 dead in Belmont neighborhood
Bridgeport Lane crossing of Rockfish River in Nelson County (FILE)
11-year-old victim named in submerged vehicle incident, search efforts still underway
Minimum wage increases in Virginia with start of new year
Police on the scene in Belmont neighborhood
Charlottesville police ID victim, make arrest in deadly Belmont shooting
(FILE)
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays

Latest News

Downtown Mall
Parks & Recreation starting tree work on the Downtown Mall
Albemarle Campus Girls and Boys Club
New Albemarle Campus Boys and Girls Club expected to open in April 2023
Parks & Recreation starting tree work on the Downtown Mall
Parks & Recreation starting tree work on the Downtown Mall
Three Notchd Expanding
Three Notchd Expanding