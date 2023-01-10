Three Notch’d Brewery looks to expand

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three Notch’d is looking to expand from a microbrewery to a small brewery.

While it may not sound like a big change, it needs a special use permit from the city to do so. The permit will allow Three Notch’d to increase production from 15,000 barrels a year to 30,000.

“We’re getting to the point that we’re on the cusp of what we are allowed to do by the zoning laws and we’ve always had the conversation with the city about at some point needing to do this in the future, and business has gotten us to the point where we need some extra capacity,” Three Notch’d President Scott Roth said.

The brewery building itself will not be expanding, only the production. The request will go before the Charlottesville Planning Commission Tuesday evening, Jan 10.

