Plenty of clouds & chilly

Late week rain
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -You’ll need the heavier coat today. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. Although conditions will be cooler the next couple of days, temperatures will still average a little above normal. Meanwhile, we are tracking a system that will bring rain to the region later Thursday. Conditions will improve by Friday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & chilly, High: upper 40s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: upper 20s

Wednesday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Cloudy, pm rain, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Clearing & breezy, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

