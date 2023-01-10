Advertise With Us
Parks & Recreation starting tree work on the Downtown Mall

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Over the next few days, trees on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall will be receiving some much-needed pruning and maintenance.

Steven Gaines with Parks & Recreation says that the goal of the removals is to avoid any potential safety hazards the ailing trees could bring.

“We are removing nine trees from the Downtown Mall. We will also be doing some proactive pruning, removing some deadwood and some weight reduction,” Gaines said. “The trees that we are removing are declining rapidly and are structurally compromised.”

Gaines says that the trees that are removed will be recycled into things that can be returned to the mall.

“In time, the trees will be replaced. In the meantime, we are doing what we can to mitigate the hazard, and we will probably be using a lot of material for benches and probably some stump art, but definitely something we are going to involve the community in moving forward,” he said.

Parks & Recreation says the work is expected to last about 10 days, starting at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 5:00 p.m. each day.

Restaurants on the mall will remain open, but you can expect limited outdoor seating during this time.

