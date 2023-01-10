Advertise With Us
In and Out of Clouds with Rain to Follow

Dry Until Later Thursday
Coast-to-Coast Storm System
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds and some hazy breaks of sun today and Wednesday. Temperatures closer to average for this time in January. Remaining dry until later Thursday and especially Thursday night!

Tracking a coast-to-coast storm system. It will bring the region rain by later in the afternoon and evening Thursday. A half inch to perhaps an inch of rain is projected by early Friday.

Drying and cooling with a northwest wind Friday.

Saturday will be the coolest day.

Dry with high temperatures a little milder than average for Sunday and next Monday.

Overall, the temperature pattern next week will be above average with the next storm system brining more rainfall.

Tuesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy, hazy and cool. Highs 45 to 50 degrees.

Tuesday night: Clear, calm and cold with some frost. Lows 25 to 30 degrees.

Wednesday: More clouds. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some rain showers developing in the later afternoon. The most widespread rain will fall Thursday night. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: Drying and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Sunday: Sunshiny with highs in the mid 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 50s.

