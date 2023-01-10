New Albemarle Campus Boys and Girls Club expected to open in April 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The new Albemarle Campus Boys and Girls Club facility has been in the making for 10 years, and will soon give children a place to go after school with two gyms, an art room, and multipurpose kitchen, and four squash courts.

“This building is going to provide out of school youth development programs for 240 kids a day, over 500 kids a year,” CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia Kate Lambert said.

The facility was originally set to open last fall, but construction faced some roadblocks.

“If you talk to anybody who’s building a building, they’ve experienced delays as a result of the pandemic supply chain issues. But we are optimistic, and the people who are working on this project are deeply committed to delivering this project because they know what’s at stake,” Lambert said.

More than 400 people are working on the project. It is expected to be done by April 2023.

“The club has dozens of programs that focus on academic success, healthy lifestyles, and good character. In fact, we have three full time specialists that lead programming in STEM arts and wellness,” Dan Oakey said. “This club has already benefited from the incredible generosity of over 100 donors. We still have about $1 million to raise to cover extra construction costs caused by the pandemic and related supply chain shortages.”

Oakey says the donations help keep the club affordable at $35 per child for the whole year. Children between the ages of 5 and 18 can join.

“We’re open to any kid who needs us most and so that means any any child can apply to be a member. I have a feeling we’ll be serving at capacity very soon,” Lambert said.

