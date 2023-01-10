The Free Book Bus launches new translations for original coloring book

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Free Book Bus hands out dozens of books to the Charlottesville community every week, and demand is growing.

Sharon Stone is the founder of the non-profit. She developed an original coloring book to be translated to multiple different languages for the families she visits on each stop.

“I was getting requests for books in these languages, and they’re really hard to find. I tried to order them from these countries, and the shipping was astronomical,” Stone said.

She says she found an illustrator, which got rid of any copyright issues. She then reached out to the Charlottesville area for translators and advice on what to put in the book. It now teaches families about the area, to help them get accommodated, while also incorporating language lessons.

“We did it like an ABC format, and so it starts out like, A is for Albemarle. B is for Bodos, C is for Charlottesville, and what I tried to do is keep it relevant to a newly arrived refugee family,” Stone said.

The coloring books currently come in Arabic, Dari, Farsi, Pashto, and Spanish. In about month, they will be out in Nepali and Swahili as well.

“It’s in the language and English, and at the back, there’s writing practice. So if they’re learning to write in English, they can practice on the back pages,” Stone said.

She says she didn’t realize before how big the demand is for Nepali and Swahili, but she found more translators to help as many people as possible. It’s something she’s seen grow as refugee families make Charlottesville their home. She’s helping welcome them with open arms.

“Sometimes kids are saying, ‘My mom really wants to learn English,’” Stone said. “But I’m also getting requests from parents, because their kids are here, and they’re speaking a lot of English and they want their kids to keep their home language.”

Stone says the demand is a representation of the diverse community she serves, and she wants to continue to help.

“I go directly to people where they’re at, and so if they asked me, ‘Do you have anything in Nepali?’ and I don’t, now I have this format,” Stone said.

If you would like a version, Stone says you can pick one up at Albemarle County Schools’ Resource Center for Refugee Families or at any of her bus visits.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.