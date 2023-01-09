Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Waynesboro apartment resident reports shots fired Saturday night

The Waynesboro Police Department said they cannot release any more information at this time as...
The Waynesboro Police Department said they cannot release any more information at this time as it is an ongoing investigation.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A resident who lives at Brandon Ladd Apartments in Waynesboro told WHSV on Sunday her family is now temporarily displaced from their home while cleanup from gunshot damage begins.

The resident said bullets flew into her home just missing her husband and son.

Shell casings and bullet holes remain at the scene as of Sunday afternoon.

”When they come out we realized that the apartment from us has five bullet holes in that and then our apartment has a bullet hole that went through the window that come out my back door,” the resident said.

The resident said maintenance from the apartment complex came to board up her back door Saturday night, but no further plans have been made as far as cleanup inside of the apartment goes.

At this time we don’t know if there are any injuries or suspects identified or in custody.

The Waynesboro Police Department said they cannot release any more information at this time as it is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene in Belmont area of Charlottesville
Charlottesville police: shots fired, 1 dead in Belmont neighborhood
Bridgeport Lane crossing of Rockfish River in Nelson County (FILE)
11-year-old victim named in submerged vehicle incident, search efforts still underway
Minimum wage increases in Virginia with start of new year
(FILE)
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays
Scene along McCormick Road
Police charge Banco man in UVA Grounds burglary investigation

Latest News

(FILE)
Virginia schools must now notify parents if there is ‘sexually explicit’ material being taught
(STOCK)
Boar’s Head Resort hosts Special Olympics Virginia Xperience Tennis Invitational
Gas pumps
Gas prices in Virginia are going up
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
Colonial Pipeline section restarts after Virginia fuel leak