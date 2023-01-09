Waynesboro apartment resident reports shots fired Saturday night

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A resident who lives at Brandon Ladd Apartments in Waynesboro told WHSV on Sunday her family is now temporarily displaced from their home while cleanup from gunshot damage begins.

The resident said bullets flew into her home just missing her husband and son.

Shell casings and bullet holes remain at the scene as of Sunday afternoon.

”When they come out we realized that the apartment from us has five bullet holes in that and then our apartment has a bullet hole that went through the window that come out my back door,” the resident said.

The resident said maintenance from the apartment complex came to board up her back door Saturday night, but no further plans have been made as far as cleanup inside of the apartment goes.

At this time we don’t know if there are any injuries or suspects identified or in custody.

The Waynesboro Police Department said they cannot release any more information at this time as it is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.