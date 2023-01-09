Watch for icy spots

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The storm that delivered a light wintery mix to the region is moving away. We’ll see partly sunny skies and breezy conditions today. Temperatures will warm into the upper 40s, and low 50s. A disturbance will bring additional cloud cover to the region Tuesday. Meanwhile we are tracking a developing system out west. Rain will move into the area later Thursday and Friday morning. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Watch for morning icy spots, partly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert, mostly clear & cold, Low: mid 20s

Tuesday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: upper 40s...Low: around 30

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: around 50...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, pm rain, High: low 50s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Morning showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

