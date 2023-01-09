Advertise With Us
Virginia schools must now notify parents if there is ‘sexually explicit’ material being taught

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - All Virginia schools are now required to notify parents of classroom material that is deemed by the state as “sexually explicit.” How schools will do that remains a question.

“We’re reviewing instructional materials at the division and looking at the procedures by which parents will be notified, when they intend to use a learning resource - either a book or a movie video - that meets the state’s definition of sexually explicit content, and that’s contained in the state code,” Albemarle County Public Schools Affairs & Strategic Communications Officer Phil Giaramita said.

Giaramita says involving parents in the education of the child is critically important.

“It’s something we value pretty highly and, in fact, it’s a really important part of a child’s success in school; where their parents are engaged with their education and interacting with teachers and principals,” he said.

The first steps for Albemarle County schools is to review all classroom material.

“What it means is that we’re first doing an audit of all the materials in all of our 25 schools and identifying that content that meets the definition, the state’s definition, and then that material will be available on our website,” Giaramita said.

If a parent decides the material is not appropriate for their child, they can choose to exempt the child.

“There’ll be a process by which parents can offer their comments and withdraw a child if that’s what they prefer. And then there’ll be the last part of this that is providing parents with actual real access to the resources themselves, not just the listening of the content, but access to the content itself. So that they can decide and help them make their decision,” Giaramita said.

