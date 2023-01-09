Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA Children’s patient earns national honor by fundraising for other kids

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a new national champion at the University of Virginia, but it isn’t anyone on an athletics team.

Thirteen-year-old Khamari Riedl, a patient at UVA Children’s Hospital, has earned the honor through the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. He is one of 10 kids in North America to have the title. He earned the honorary title this year by helping to raise money and awareness for other pediatric patients across the country. He’s now an advocate for children’s health

Khamari first came to UVA when he was just three years old, battling a collection of serious gastrointestinal conditions and at the time it seemed like he would not make it. He was born with gastroschisis, and his mom says the GI team at UVA worked to save his lie multiple times. Now, he’s an enthusiastic teenager.

“It means a lot to me because I wouldn’t be here right now if UVA hasn’t help me come home. They’re basically a second family to me,” Khamari said.

Khamari says he is excited to continue fundraising to help more kids, and he is especially grateful for Doctor Jeremy Middleton, who has taken care of him since he came to UVA.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene in Belmont area of Charlottesville
Charlottesville police: shots fired, 1 dead in Belmont neighborhood
Bridgeport Lane crossing of Rockfish River in Nelson County (FILE)
11-year-old victim named in submerged vehicle incident, search efforts still underway
Minimum wage increases in Virginia with start of new year
(FILE)
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays
Scene along McCormick Road
Police charge Banco man in UVA Grounds burglary investigation

Latest News

Albemarle County school bus
Legislation in the General Assembly could relieve ACPS bus driver shortage
(FILE)
Virginia schools must now notify parents if there is ‘sexually explicit’ material being taught
(STOCK)
Boar’s Head Resort hosts Special Olympics Virginia Xperience Tennis Invitational
Gas pumps
Gas prices in Virginia are going up