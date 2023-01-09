UVA Children’s patient earns national honor by fundraising for other kids

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a new national champion at the University of Virginia, but it isn’t anyone on an athletics team.

Thirteen-year-old Khamari Riedl, a patient at UVA Children’s Hospital, has earned the honor through the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. He is one of 10 kids in North America to have the title. He earned the honorary title this year by helping to raise money and awareness for other pediatric patients across the country. He’s now an advocate for children’s health

Khamari first came to UVA when he was just three years old, battling a collection of serious gastrointestinal conditions and at the time it seemed like he would not make it. He was born with gastroschisis, and his mom says the GI team at UVA worked to save his lie multiple times. Now, he’s an enthusiastic teenager.

“It means a lot to me because I wouldn’t be here right now if UVA hasn’t help me come home. They’re basically a second family to me,” Khamari said.

Khamari says he is excited to continue fundraising to help more kids, and he is especially grateful for Doctor Jeremy Middleton, who has taken care of him since he came to UVA.

