RACC saves nearly 30 puppies from ‘terrible situation’ over the weekend

RACC says the puppies will need medical care, lots of love and TLC.
RACC says the puppies will need medical care, lots of love and TLC.(Richmond Animal Care and Control)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 30 puppies were rescued from a “terrible situation” over the weekend, according to Richmond Animal Care and Control.

RACC posted on Facebook that all 29 puppies will require medical care, lots of love, and TLC.

For now, RACC says all the puppies have been placed in foster care.

To learn more about how you can help, click here.

