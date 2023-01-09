RACC saves nearly 30 puppies from ‘terrible situation’ over the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 30 puppies were rescued from a “terrible situation” over the weekend, according to Richmond Animal Care and Control.

RACC posted on Facebook that all 29 puppies will require medical care, lots of love, and TLC.

For now, RACC says all the puppies have been placed in foster care.

