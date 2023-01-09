Advertise With Us
Gas prices in Virginia are going up

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices around the commonwealth are up due to a post-holiday spike.

Right now, the average cost for a gallon across Virginia is $3.18. AAA says that’s about where we were a month ago, but it’s an increase of about $0.08 since last week, and in line with a national increase.

AAA says we can expect the price to fall, especially as we get closer to February.

