Gas prices in Virginia are going up
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices around the commonwealth are up due to a post-holiday spike.
Right now, the average cost for a gallon across Virginia is $3.18. AAA says that’s about where we were a month ago, but it’s an increase of about $0.08 since last week, and in line with a national increase.
AAA says we can expect the price to fall, especially as we get closer to February.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.